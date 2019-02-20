Targeting, intimidation worst assault on psyche of Kashmiris: Imran

Srinagar, Feb 19 :
Peoples Conference senior leader Imran Reza Ansari on Tuesday said that targeting & intimidation of Kashmiris is the worst assault on the psyche of Kashmiris and that the government must ensure safety and security of Kashmiris employees, students & families living outside the state.
Imran Reza Ansari, at a function organized to welcome more than 200 PDP workers from Athwajan, strongly condemned the targeting and ill treatment of Kashmiris in some parts of the country and urged the state governments to make security of Kashmiris a priority.
“Targeting and harassment of Kashmirs studying, working and living across the country is the worst assault on the psyche and dignity of lakhs of Kashmiris studying, working and living across the country. Ostracising and harassing students from Kashmir is unacceptable and reprehensible. Such attacks will leave behind tales of fear which will further distance the Kashmiri youth from Indian mainstream”, Imran said adding that state governments are duty bound to make adequate arrangements to ensure safety and security of Kashmiris living in their states.”
Urging the Governor administration to act tough against anti-national elements responsible for intimidation of Kashmiri students, employees & families in various Jammu, Imran said that “Miscreants involved in acts of targeting and arson of property of Kashmiris must be dealt with sternly as per the law. The administration must not allow a fringe to vitiate communal harmony in Jammu.”
Stressing on the need to ensure security for Kahmiri government employees in Jammu, Imran said that it is the administrations responsibility to provide a safe and secure environment for people to work in. “Governor and his advisers must either ensure safety and security of Kashmiri employees and their families or make adequate arrangements to facilitate their return to the valley until the situation is brought under control”, he added.
Addressing the news entrants, Imran urged the workers to serve the people with utmost honesty, diligence and passion to bring about a real change in the political system of our State.
The workers who joined PC are led by former Zonal Vice President PDP & Corporator from Athwajan, Mohammad Lateef Mir. (KNS)