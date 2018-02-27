Targeted educational, livelihood programs being launched for STs: Zulfkar

Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Choudhary Lal Singh today said that writers are the ambassadors of State’s rich culture and the vital contribution of writers in preserving the regional languages of the State is noted by all.
This was stated by the Minister while addressing a large gathering of writers, poets and artists after releasing a book titled ‘TartainBaadlo Main Aak Sham’ written by Senior Broadcaster of AIR Ramesh Marahtha on the life history of his mother Roopawati, at a function held at Abhinav Theatre, here today.
Chairperson State Women Commission Nayeema Mehjoor, Managing Director State Forest Corporation Suresh Gupta, Conservator of Forests Farooq Gillani, Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages Dr. Aziz Hajini, Station Director AIR Anjali Sharma, Conservator of Forests East Circle Kh Qamar-ud-Din, Regional Director Social Forestry Roop Kour Avtar, Additional Secretary to JKAACL, Dr. Arvinder Singh Amn besides prominent citizens and family members of Ramesh Maratha were present on the occasion.
Choudhary Lal Singh said that writers are playing a vital role in promoting rich culture of the State, besides preserving and promoting regional languages. He said that Government is committed to providing full support to writers and artists so that they can continue to work for cultural advancements in the State.
Laying stress on improving facilities and overall aesthetics in and around the premises of the Academy, the Minister instructed concerned department to take steps for improving facilities and beautification of the venue and asked them to incorporate innovate ideas giving an essence of local cultures, traditions, art and languages.
Earlier, the renowned artists of Doordarshan and All India Radio namely Sonali Dogra, Zulekha Farid and RomeshThappa presented ‘Bhajans’ which were highly applauded by the audience.
