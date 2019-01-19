Tankipora family urges Governor to intervene

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 18:
Two years after the Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar has written to the Commissioner Secretary General Administrative Department (GAD) to provide job and compensation to the family members of deceased who was killed in militancy related activity in the year 2002, the family on Friday said the authorities are yet to provide a job to the grieving family.
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Mansoor Ahmad Hakim appealed the Governor Satya Pal Malik o look into the matter.
Mansoor said that his brother Mudasir Ahmad Hakim was killed in the year 2002 following which the court ordered compensation of Rs one lakh and job to one of the family members on 12-09-2012.
The court order as per Mansoor was implemented after four years on 09-01-2016 when ADC Srinagar had written to the GAD Commissioner Secretary and had asked him to provide compensation as well as the job to one of the family members.
However, Mansoor said they have received the compensation but the job is yet to be provided to them, saying that the authorities are seeking relaxation in qualification.
The family from Tankipora area of Habba Kadal Srinagar later appealed Governor to intervene and help them in getting the job.