Tanishq re-launches its store at Walk mall

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Tanishq, India’s most trusted jewellery brand, re-launched its store in Srinagar city on Monday.

The store was inaugurated by CK Venkataraman, CEO, Jewellery Division, Titan Company, a division of Tata Group.

At the launch function Venkataraman said, “It gives us a feeling of great delight to re-launch our Tanishq store in Srinagar city today. Srinagar has always been very special for the Tanishq family and this store will also feature collections keeping in mind the rich culture and tastes of Kashmiri traditions. We are hoping we will be able to strive in providing inimitable shopping experience, with an aim to become a one stop destination jewellery brand for all festive occasions.”

“As part of the store launch, Tanishq is offering free gold coins with every gold purchase or up to 25 percent off on the making charges of gold jewellery and on diamond jewellery value,” said a spokesperson of the Tanishq. “This offer is valid from June 24-28.”

“The exclusive store of Tanishq is truly a destination store in itself. In order to widen the offerings, the store has not only expanded to 2000 sq ft in terms of area but it also houses a wider range of designs of around 2000 products,” he said.