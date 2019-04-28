Tangmarg residents protest online sale of Gondola tickets

April 28, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Scores of trade associations Saturday staged a massive protest demonstration in Tangmarg and Gulmarg against Gulmarg Gondola authorities for starting the online sale of the tickets.

The protesters blocked the highway at Tangmarg for almost an hour and shouted slogans against the state administration and the officials of Gulmarg Gondola. However, SDM Gulmarg and SDPO Tangmarg visited the spot and pacified the protesters.

“E-ticketing is a direct attack on our livelihood. We were earning our livelihood by helping the tourists in getting the tickets and accompanying them till Gondola. The online tickets have snatched our jobs,” Ayoub, a protester said.

The protesters said that earlier the ticketing process was 30% online and later 50% of the tickets were sold online.

“Making it completely online leaves us at loss,” they said.

Traders demanded authorities to withdraw the order of starting online e-ticketing for Gandola in Gulmarg.

“Keeping in view the sufferings of the trade community, we appeal the authorities to reconsider their decision so that we can earn our livelihood without any problems,” the protesters added.



MD Cable Car project Shameem Wani said that the move was taken to streamline the ticketing process of Gulmarg Gondola.

"By streamlining the process, people associated with the tourism be it ticket sellers, pony walls or the others will get more chances to avail the tickets and sell it to tourists. I am unable to understand why the trade associations are protesting," Shameem said.

He said that just like travel agents, ticket sellers will also get benefited from the e-ticket process.

"Earlier you were rightful to buy 10 tickets only for selling it to tourists. Now you can book 40 tickets and sell it to tourists. So there is no question of losing one's job. But yes the process has been streamlined now," Shameem added.