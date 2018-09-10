Tangmarg mystery murder solved, two arrested: Police

Noor ul HaqBaramulla:
Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday claimed to have solved a murder case by arresting two accused in Tangmarg area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Baramulla police said that 25 year old Mehraj-ud-din Teeli who was missing since August 24, was found murdered by two accused Irshad Ahmed Wani and Imtiyaz Ahmad Wani both residents of Rishipora Khaipora Bala,Tangmarg for developing alleged relations with the sister of one of the accused.
Baramulla police said that on August 26, Abdul Majeed Teeli a resident of Rishipora,Khaipora Bala Tangmarg approached to Police station Tangmarg with a written complaint stating therein that his son Mehraj-ud-din Teeli had gone missing since August 24.
“Accordingly a missing report was diarized in Police Station Tangmarg and search was undertaken. Police made all out efforts to trace the missing person but couldn’t be found anywhere. In the meanwhile working on some clues police rounded up some suspects and began their sustained questioning,” police said.
After prolonged questioning the two suspects namely Irshad Ahmed Wani son of Ghulam Mohiuddin and Imtiyaz Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Rasool both residents of Rishipora Khaipora Bala,Tangmarg finally confessed that they murdered the missing person Mehrajuddin Teli on the same day he had apparently gone missing and they also confessed that they buried his dead body in Nallah at some distance from their native village.
A top police official from Baramulla said that both the accused are cousins and the motive of murder has been found to be alleged relationship of Mehrajuddin Teeli with sister of one the accused.
“After murdering him they buried his dead body in the Budnar Nalla around one and a half kilometre away from the village Reshipora,” the police official said.
“On their disclosure and at their instance the Police team accompanied by the medical and Forensic teams and also magistrate rushed to the spot, and on the indication and identification of both the accused the dead body was dug out and found in decomposed state.”
“A Case FIR No. 75/2018 U/S 302 RPC was registered in Police Station Tangmarg and dead-body was taken for autopsy and other medico-legal formalities. Further investigation into the matter is going on,” he said