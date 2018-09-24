About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Tangdhar Gunfight: Three more militants killed, injured army man succumbs

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Three more militants and an army man were killed in a gunfight at Tanghdar along the LoC in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

Official sources said that in a fresh gunfight three militants were killed today in the morning while as the injured army man succumbed to injuries.

Army’s Srinagar based defense spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia in a statement said that three more militants have been killed in an ongoing gunfight at Tanghdar, taking the death toll of infiltrators to five so far.

“One army man also died in the Operation. Search operations still in progress”, he said.

Yesterday, two militants were killed after army’s 20 JAT foiled an infiltration bid near Eagle Post in Tanghdar. (GNS)

