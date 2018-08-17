Tangdar residents demand compensation for loss of property in flash floods

DC Kupwara visits affected areas
Irfan YattooSrinagar, August 16:
Two-days after witnessing flash floods, residents of Karnah Tanghdar on Thursday staged a protest demanding compensation for loss of property in flash floods.
Shouting slogans against the failure of the government to reach out the area, scores of inhabitants assembled at Main Chowk Tanghdar and demanded compensation for loss of their property in the flash floods.
On August 14 evening, due to heavy rainfall which caused flash floods and landslides in the area damaged shops, schools, roads, residential houses and famous forests of Zerla in the region.
The affected areas include half dozen villages of Tanghdar, Nachayian, Hajinad, Bagh Baila, Gumul and other nearby villages.
The flash floods damaged many shops and business establishments, residential houses and government buildings including army supply camp and Army Goodwill School and also affected water and electricity supplies from Nachiyain to Tangdhar.
Ali Mohammad, a local resident at Karnah stated that flashfloods caused worth lakhs of rupees damage to the shops in the Karna market.
“We appeal to Governor NN Vohra to look into the matter and compensate the affected families as soon as possible,” Ali said.
Another protester said they should be given compensation as per Leh cloudburst victims. He said the government should immediately look into the matter.
Meanwhile, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir also visited various areas of Karnah to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of flash floods triggered by cloudbursts.
He visited affected villages viz Nachyam, Baghballa, Hajinar, Tangdar Bazar, Lountha and Shartpalla, where he interacted with the locals and assured them of all possible support from the district administration.
DDC said that an alert has already been issued and directed SDM Karnah, Dr Aliyas and all concerned to work in coordination and empathy towards the restoration of normal life as early as possible in the Sub-Division.
