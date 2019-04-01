Tampering with Art 370, 35A shall have disastrous consequences: Tanvir

April 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Political advisor to Omar Abdullah and National conference leader Tanvir Sadiq today cautioned that any sort of tampering with the Art 370 and 35A shall have disastrous socio-political consequences.

Speaking at many workers convention at Hawal, JPCC colony, Kawdara and New Colony Zadibal today Tanvir said that J&K shall continue to have special status by virtue of Article 370, 35A adding that National Conference was always ready to offer any kind of sacrifice for its protection.

Calling upon the people to vote in favour of Dr Farooq Abdullah Tanvir said that the current Parliamentary Elections in the country have become a decisive battle between communal and secular forces.

He said Pc and PDP is not a trust worthy party as it relies on falsehood and deceit. He said these parties should read the writing on the wall that people of the state will never own this party now as they have already rejected it. He said they shall have to face another humiliating defeat in the upcoming Parliamentary Election.

Tanvir added that NC is putting up a strong front in protecting state's special constitutional status; the party has fielded most suitable candidates from the three parliamentary constituencies of Kashmir.