Tampering with Art 35-A attack on special status: Wani

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jul 30:
An emergency meeting of Employees joint Action committee was held at the central office under the chair of Sr JCC leader, President EJAC AbQayoomWani.
The meeting held the threadbare discussion on Article - 35 A.
The meeting expressed serious concern over the tampering attempts being made with Article 35-A which strengthens the special status for J&K.
Wani during his address said that tampering with the Article 35-A means an attack on special status of the state and it will change the special position of the state which is totally unacceptable.