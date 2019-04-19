About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Talwara residents have no facility to vote: Panthers Party

 Jammu Kashmir National Panthers on Thursday alleged that thousands of Talwara migrants in Reasi district, have not been provided facilities to cast their votes for Lok Sabha election in Udhampur-Doda constituency.
As per a statement, a JKNPP spokesman said that thousands of voters originally hailing from mountainous areas were settled in Reasi camps by the administration after they were dislodged from their native villages by the terrorists in 1999 and onwards.
He said that the Panthers Party moved several writ petitions in Supreme Court of India seeking justice and equity. “The orders of the Supreme Court of India have not been fully implemented for the settlement/rehabilitation of thousands of migrants.”
NPP Supremo & Executive Chairman of State Legal Aid Committee Prof. Bhim Singh has also moved a contempt petition against the Union of India as well as Govt. of J&K for not implementing the orders of the Supreme Court of India, the spokesman added.
The spokesman added that these migrants in Jammu, Talwara and other places have not been provided an opportunity to cast their votes for Lok Sabha.
The spokesman added that Prof. Bhim Singh accused the State Govt. and the Union Govt. for intentionally depriving Talwara based migrants to cast their votes.
“The Kashmiri migrants from Kashmir Valley settled in other places in Jammu have been provided polling booths/facilities to cast their votes in their camps. The Jammu migrants settled in Reasi and other places were given a promise that they shall be provided facilities to go through their original villages under police escort to cast their votes.”
Bhim Singh, as per a spokesman, accused the State administration & the Union of India for denying right to vote to thousands of Talwara/Reasi migrants as “they have not been provided transportation/protection etc. to reach their respective lost villages at eleventh hour”.
He has demanded from Election Commission of India immediate intervention, assuring right to vote to these thousands of migrant voters in the interest of justice and equity.

 

