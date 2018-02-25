Talks with Pakistan, militant leadership only way forward: Rasheed

Rising Kashmir NewsUri:
Appealing India and Pakistan to show restrain and maturity, AIP chief and MLA Langate Er Rasheed Saturday asked government “to give alternate land to border migrants and to all those who are under constant threat of cross LoC shelling in entire state”.
“Government must take other immediate and concrete steps to rehabilitate the border victims of Uri, who have been forced to migrate from their native places due to shelling and escalation at the borders,” Rasheed said, adding: “Amid heavy shelling at borders Er Rasheed today visited Uri and held detailed deliberations with the migrants.”
Talking to media persons on the occasion Rasheed said that “while saner voices on both the sides often claim that war is not a solution but no one in India dares to tell Narendra Modi and others that Kashmir dispute is the root cause of tension in the sub-continent and the dispute has proved to be the giant killer for people not only on both side of LoC but for innocent Kashmiris who have been butchered in thousands at the hands of security forces.”
“While those who matter are just using words either to condemn the incidents or threaten each other, the common masses, militants and the soldiers live in a situation of uncertainty and chaos round the clock,” Rasheed said urging New Delhi and Islamabad to include militant leadership and elected representatives in the dialogue process, “which should calumniate at finding a durable resolution to Kashmir dispute, matching sentiments, aspirations and sacrifices of Kashmiri people”.
Rasheed on the occasion announced providing coaching for all the children families through Joint Effort Trust and said despite all odds we may wait for many things but not for education.
