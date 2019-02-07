About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Talks with Afghan politicians 'very successful': Taliban

AFP/Press Trust of India

Moscow

Two days of unprecedented talks with high-ranking Afghan politicians in Moscow were "very successful", the Taliban has said.

The statement comes from Taliban despite its disagreements over women's rights and demands for an Islamic constitution in the war-torn country.

"It was very successful. We agreed on many points and I am hopeful that in future, we can succeed further, and finally we can reach a solution, we can find a complete peace in Afghanistan," Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, who headed the Taliban delegation, told reporters in the Russian capital on Wednesday. 

 

 

