Talks abandoned again

Muneer Ahmad Magry
Kashmir, situated in a very important geo-strategic area of Asia, is a source of rivalry and conflict between Pakistan and India ever since 1947. Soviet Union and Great Britain were also rivals in 19th century for the occupation of strategically important area of Kashmir. Kashmir remained as a buffer zone between Russia and British India. Till the transfer of power, Kashmir was a central point in the strategic policy of Great Britain, “everything that happened in the state of Jammu and Kashmir between 1846 to 1947 was, in some way, a product of this strategic policy”. The geo-strategic importance of Kashmir remained as significant between Pakistan and India after independence.
Since independence in 1947 of India and Pakistan, Kashmir has remained a bone of contention between Pakistan and India. They have fought three wars so far on the dispute and continue to be a source of irritant in their relations. It is also a flash point between the two nuclear powers of South Asia
Since partition, peace between India and Pakistan has been challenged by territorial disputes and competing state narratives. With the Kashmir issue at the heart of their mutual animosity, India and Pakistan fought three wars in the first quarter century of their existence.
The rivalry across the two nations intensified during 1989. This shift saw further escalation in 1998 when India, followed by Pakistan, tested nuclear weapons. These nuclear tests heightened international anxiety, leading to imposition of international sanctions on both countries. In order to ease out the pressure from international arena pressure, both nations initiated talks which resulted in the “Lahore Declaration,” signed by the two countries’ prime ministers on February 21, 1999, this declaration committed India and Pakistan to intensify their efforts to resolve all issues and adding more to this camaraderie show the PM of India Vajpayee’s symbolic ride on the inaugural bus trip from New Delhi to Lahore.
The Kargil war put the another jolt to this whole catechize and the tensions peaked again in 2001-02 following a terrorist attack on the Indian parliament, prospects for resuming talks seemed unattainable.
Nonetheless, the potential for a stalemate in the protracted crisis and international pressure for resolution once again led the two sides to the negotiating table in 2004. More importantly, closed door dialogues made substantial progress in drafting the conditions for peace.
In addition to confidence building measures (CBMs), including the resumption of New Delhi-Lahore bus service and a number of concessions on the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, comprehensive backchannel negotiations launched in February 2004 brought India and Pakistan close to agreement on Kashmir.
True to the oscillatory nature of the India-Pakistan relationship, the progress of the Composite Dialogue was derailed after the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. It was not until the emergence of “cricket diplomacy” between the Pakistani Prime Minister Gilani and Indian Prime Minister Singh at the March 2011 Cricket World Cup semi-final between India and Pakistan that the two sides agreed to resume negotiations.
After 2013 general elections, it was observed that the Indian government will be taking tough stance while dealing with the Pakistan, as the narrative of holding the hinduta ideology. It was also perceived that the Delhi dispensation will have a disparate stand on Kashmir.
But the participation of the then prime minister of Pakistan in the swearing in ceremony of Prime Minster of India diverted the constrained outlook into the different way and the observer’s drifted their stand a bit and a wide impression evolved that might be the stalemate of peace process will got ignition.
The other interesting episode infused more intrigue to this whole affair when prime minister of India’s out of box drop in during the birthday of the then PM of Pakistan over a tea, this act gained the global attention and got the media coverage at its fullest, the peace observer’s again got the life and it was felt that the negotiations and talks will gain momentum and the bitter relationship will blossom but this dream left for a flash and Pathankot and URI the killing of the militant commander BurhanWani, and Pakistan’s abduction and capital conviction of the former Indian naval commander KulbhushanJadhav in April and other incidents happened and after that the history is evident for the remaining, then the so hyped surgical strikes took place, the daily cross-border attacks, and the killings of soldiers across both sides.
Again as the new PTI government took over in Pakistan, the PM of Pakistan with all benevolence wrote to Indian counterpart for initiating the peace dialogue and it was well received and reciprocated and the sideline talks at UN General assembly was scheduled but all of the sudden, the incidents like abduction of policemen and their killing again derailed the whole process and the scheduled meeting was cancelled by India.
After this the sharp attacks from both sides gained momentum and it is looking hard now to see any improvement at any near future. Both the nations are equally holding each other responsible for this episode but the fact remains that under this shadow boxing of both nations the Kashmir and Kashmiri’s remain underfoot.
The daily sufferings are turning into much distress and grief, the way-out for prosperity is diminishing more and more.
Now the most ironic situation which is being witnessed since years, and more in recent years is that whenever the two nations announce the sitting across the table and have deliberations the untoward incidents happen, the timing of such incidents are questionable as well doubtful and presumably a smelling rat.
Both the nations then bawl on each other and mostly it is then seen as a political and electoral stunt and thus inversely or vice-versa the Kashmiris are affected.
Now given this dynamic, the critical question is: What must be done to make the peace process between India and Pakistan simultaneously productive and permanent? The current scenario seems to be very bad as the war of words between the two nations that too encompassing the top leaders is a serious concern.
If this same story/theatrics remained in continuity then it is well understood that Kashmir will remain always under atrocities and human rights violations, youth disintegration and other exploitations will peruse. The given backdrop is only against the Kashmir and Kashmiri’s, the other set stakeholders are always benefitted out of this whole issue.
The leaders from both sides and the other important stakeholders regional or global need to think seriously and sit across the table and find out some concrete and meaningful to this whole miserable situations Kashmiris are facing.
Author is a Ph.DScholar at Faculty of Science Engineering and Built Environment, (Geelong Waurn Ponds Campus), Deakin University, Australia
mmagry@deakin.edu.au