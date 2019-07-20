Talk on ‘Poetry as source for History of modern Kashmir’ held at IKS

July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Institute of Kashmir Studies (IKS), University of Kashmir (KU) organised a Public Talk by Prof. Shafi Shauq. The title of the talk was ‘Poetry as a Source for the History of Modern Kashmir (1846-1947)’.

Prof. M. Y. Ganai, Director IKS, welcomed the invited speaker, and the audience which included senior faculty members, research scholars and students from Social Sciences and Humanities.

Prof. Shauq deliberated upon Kashmir poetry of the period, and explained its importance as a key source for the history of Modern Kashmir. Detailing the importance of a number of poetic works of the period, he emphasised that the vernacular poetry can provide us a historical context which remains largely invisible, and can help to develop a people’s history of Kashmir and Kashmiris. The talk was followed by a rich discussion on Kashmir’s history and literature.

In his concluding remarks, Prof. Ganai thanked Prof. Shauq for the rich insights into Kashmir’s past, and deliberated upon the significance of using multiple sources for in-depth and critical research on Kashmir.