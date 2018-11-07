About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Taliban attacks kill 8 policemen in Afghanistan's Farah province

Published at November 07, 2018 11:05 AM 0Comment(s)318views


AP/Press Trust of India

Kabul

An Afghan official says the Taliban have killed eight policemen and wounded three others in new attacks on security posts in western Farah province.

An insurgent attack on an Afghan border base in Pusht Koh in Farah on Monday killed 20 troops while 20 others were abducted.

A member of the provincial council, Dadullah Qani, says the latest attack on Tuesday night triggered an hourslong battle in which the Taliban were beaten back.

A resurgent Taliban now hold nearly half of Afghanistan and carry out near-daily attacks on Afghan security forces, inflicting heavy casualties.

The Taliban view the US-backed government in Kabul as a dysfunctional Western puppet and have refused repeated offers to negotiate with it.

