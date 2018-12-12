Taliban attack in Kabul: Death toll rises to 12

AP/Press Trust of IndiaKabul
The death toll from a suicide bombing on the outskirts of Kabul in Afghanistan on Tuesday has climbed to 12, an Afghan official said.
Nasrat Rahimi, the Interior Ministry's deputy spokesman, said on Wednesday that four forces and eight civilians, including two women and two children, were killed in the suicide car bombing, which targeted a security convoy.
He says 12 other people were wounded.
The Taliban, who effectively control nearly half the country and carry out daily attacks on security forces, claimed the bombing.