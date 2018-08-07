Talib Hussain suffers head injuries in police lockup at Samba

Syed Amjad ShahJammu, Aug 6:
Talib Hussain, a social activist, has suffered head injuries which he sustained in lockup at Samba Police Station during his police remand.
Even as police has denied any assault by the inmates in the lockup, lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat told Rising Kashmir that Talib was allegedly manhandled by some of the inmates and later, he hit himself in anger.
The social media was abuzz with the claim that Talib Hussain has been allegedly assaulted by inmates inside the lockup at Samba Police Station and many people expressed their concern over the incident. However, the police have denied any assault inside the lockup.
Police have claimed that Talib allegedly attempted to end his life by hitting his head with the iron bars of lockup in police station Samba in which he has suffered minor head injuries.
“He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Now he is stable,” said a police officer, wishing not to be quoted. Talib is on police remand for ten days. He has been booked in domestic violence and rape case by Samba police.
Sources told Rising Kashmir that he has been booked under attempt to suicide case by the police station Samba, while it is most likely, he may be shifted to the Hiranagar Jail.
Sources said that Talib who has been in police custody was upset with the treatment meted out to him by the police since people are not allowed to meet him.
Talib was shouting that he was innocent and he should be released from the police custody, when he was in the lockup, said the sources.