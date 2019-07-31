‘Talented’ Kashmiri youth second to none, says governor

July 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Inaugurates 2-day principals’ conference of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

Lauding the talent of Kashmiri youth, Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday said Kashmir’s younger generation was second to none and that his administration concerned about meeting their aspirations.

Malik said this while inaugurating a two-day Principals’ Conference of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Chandigarh region, at the SKICC here.

Vivek Singh, principal secretary to governor Bihar and Sarita Chauhan, secretary school education were present on the occasion.

Welcoming the Principals of Navodaya Vidyalayas to the conference, Malik observed that Navodaya Vidyalayas are one of the best educational institutions in the country which are imparting quality education to its students and ensuring their holistic development. He mentioned that Navodaya Vidyalayas are satisfactorily working towards their objective of providing quality education to poor students, who are making their mark in various professional fields.

Governor noted that teachers are the mentors of the future generation and their teaching reflect in the values and ethics imbibed by their students who subsequently go on to constitute the workforce of the country and added that any negligence in this sector proves detrimental for the progress of society.

Considering the demand of providing land by the state government for opening more Navodya Vidaylayas, governor said that lands have been identified by the government in Srinagar, Bandipora, Pulwama, Ramban and Kishtwar districts.

“Although our country has taken significant steps in revamping the current education system but a lot still needs to be done by our policy makers to improve quality of research and inculcate scientific temper amongst our youth,” governor noted. He stressed on providing the best laboratories for our students to enable them to excel globally.

Governor urged the visiting principals to spare time for sight-seeing of Kashmir which is famous for its natural beauty. He observed that people here are very hospitable and peaceful and there is nothing to fear for a tourist. He said that Shri Amarnthaji Yatra and Hajj which are going on smoothly at present are an excellent example of harmony existing in the society here and successful completion of Shri Amarnathji Yatra every year is possible only because of involvement and support of local people. He urged the media to highlight the positive stories of Kashmir and its people reflecting Kashmiriyat in its true essence.

Governor on the occasion felicitated Singh for his contribution in popularizing Cryptic Crossword all over the country.

Students of J&K Navodaya Vidyalayas presented songs and Rouf dance on the occasion.

