Talat reviews development scenario in Kishtwar district

August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Secretary Higher Education Department, Talat Parvez Rohella, who is also in-charge Secretary for monitoring development related activities in district Kishtwar, on Sunday took a detailed review of developmental scenario here at a marathon meeting with district and sectoral officers.

As per an official, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Angrez Singh Rana, ADDC, Mohammad Hanief Malik, ADC, Pawan Kumar Parihar, ACD, Anil Kumar Chandail, Joint Director Planning, Mohammad Iqbal, ACR, Amir Hussain, XENs, district and sectoral officers of line departments attended the meeting.

At the outset, the DDC gave a power point presentation explaining the district profile besides the status of developmental projects, implementation of centrally/state sponsored schemes, scenario of Health, Education, PDD, PHE, RDD, PWD, Forest, Animal, Sheep Husbandry, Agriculture, Horticulture and other sectors, status of languishing projects, capex budget achievements, and other development works, mega projects taken by various departments.

While taking review of health sector, the secretary expressed satisfaction over the construction of 50 bedded hospital in Marwah. The CMO was directed to submit comprehensive proposal with regard to the cost of medical equipment, infrastructure and staff for the smooth functioning of the newly constructed CHC.

The CMO was further directed to formulate proposal for offering specialized paramedics training to local youth in bad pockets.

The meeting, while discussing the Agriculture sector, reviewed the performance of the schemes like development of Intensive Vegetable Cluster Areas, Intensive Species Development Project, Soil Health Cards, and distribution of Kissan Credit Card (KCC), enrollment of left out beneficiaries under PM KISAN, progress under PM Fasal Bhima Yojna, status of saffron cultivation, achievement under National Saffron Mission.

The directions were passed to Agriculture department to formulate proposal for establishing tissue culture lab, cold storage, vegetable mandis etc for the district.

The Social Welfare department was directed to spread awareness regarding its schemes and give priority to coverage of bad pocket areas preferably Ohli, Kuntwara areas by mobilising the Anganwari Workers.

While reviewing the progress of R&B (PWD) and PMGSY sector, the Secretary directed the concerned to ensure that works are undertaken only after administrative approval and avoid infructuous expenditure.

The Secretary also reviewed the performance of FCS&CA department and directed to ensure 100% stocking of food grains, essential commodities in cut off areas and involvement of PRIs at sales outlets /depots.

Municipal authorities were asked to speedily take necessary steps for establishing of solid and liquid waste management plant in the district

Further, directions were passed to Industry department to identify land for establishing of Industrial estate at Thakraie or any suitable area.

While reviewing education sector, the chair directed to undertake three interventions viz, Framing learning outcomes of each class from 1st to 12th class, Conducting of PTMs and asking students to make optimal use of electronic gadgets from screen time to education time by surfing Educational sites, the official added.