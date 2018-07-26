Talat is KU VC, Dhar VC JU

Getting university back on track my priority: Talat
Getting university back on track my priority: Talat
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, July 25:
Prof Talat Ahmad was appointed as new Vice Chancellor of University of Kashmir and Manoj Dhar took over as vice chancellor of Jammu University on Wednesday.
Kashmir University Registrar Khurshid Ahmad Butt told Rising Kashmir that Talat has been appointed as new VC of the varsity.
“Prof Talat has been appointed as VC for a five-year term,” he said.
Talat had earlier served as the VC of Kashmir University from 2012 to 2014 and was given a three-year extension.
However, six months ahead of completion of his first term, he was appointed as VC of Jamia Millia Islamia for five years and his term would end in May 2019.
The search committee constituted to search for new VC had shortlisted seven candidates from the state and outside.
The search committee was headed by former chairman of the Union Public Service Commission, Prof DP Agarwal. Vice-chancellor Jamia Hamdard University Ehtisham Hasnain and former vice-chancellor of Sharda University Professor Vijay Gupta were its members.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Talat said as soon as Jamia relieves him, he would join KU.
"If the Jamia authorities relieve me in a week, I will join the KU very next day,” he said.
Talat said he won't wait for end of his tenure in Jamia ,which is ending in May 2019. "I have written to them to relieve me immediately."
He said his priorities would be to get the things back on track in KU.
"Examinations have not been conducted, admission process hasn't started, all the results are yet to be declared. I will like to bring the things back on track,” Talat asserted.
Meanwhile, as per an official communication Prof Manoj K Dhar, a distinguished plant scientist and academician, was appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Jammu University for five years.
The formal order to this effect was issued by Dr. Meenakshi Kilam, Registrar, University of Jammu .
Dhar in the afternoon took over as the new VC of the University and took the charge from the outgoing VC Prof R D. Sharma this afternoon.
bhatriyaz.com@gmail.com