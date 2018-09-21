Take strong action against Pak troops involved in trooper’s killing: Rajanth to BSF

PTINew Delhi, Sept 20:
Home Minister Rajnath Singh has told the Border Security Force (BSF) to take strongest possible action against the Pakistani troops, who slit a BSF man’s throat along the International Border near Jammu, officials said Thursday.
This was conveyed to the top brass of the border guarding force which is deployed along the highly volatile Indo-Pak border.
The home minister told top officials of the BSF in no uncertain terms that the strongest possible action should be taken against the Pakistani troops involved in Tuesday's incident, a home ministry official, privy to the development, said.
The BSF man’s throat was slit and his body bore multiple bullet injuries. The missing trooper was found killed by Pakistani troops in the Jammu region, in a first-of-its-kind act against Indian forces along the International Border.
Another official said the BSF is expected to take some "pro-active" action against the Pakistan Rangers to "avenge" the mutilation of the trooper’s body.
The incident in the Ramgarh sector yesterday was reminiscent of similar attacks in the past on Indian forces along the Line of Control.
The officials said a "high alert" has been sounded for all formations along the 192-km-long International Border and the 740-km LoC, which is manned by the Army.