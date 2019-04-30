Take necessary steps on PUBG ban: HC asks GoI, JK Govt

April 30, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

High Court Monday directed the Government of India (GoI) and Jammu and Kashmir government to take necessary steps regarding ban on Players Unknown Battle Grounds (PUBG) in the State and don’t wait for court orders.

A division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Tashi Rabstan while hearing litigation seeking permanent ban on access to online battle royal games, asked the respondent counsels to do whatever is necessary at their level and leave the matter up to court to decide.

The court observed that the GoI and State government have failed to file their response within stipulated time.

It granted them further four weeks to file their response.

Earlier, a PIL was filed by four law students, Aamir Ali Sheikh, Ubead Ahmad Kumar, Shagufta Ashraf and Sahila Nisar through their counsels Hanan Moumin and Nawaz Hussain.

The petition seeks ban on online battle royal games, particularly PUBG in Jammu Kashmir.

PUBG is an online royal battle game which is available in India since 2017.

The petitioners have filed the petition on the grounds that Jammu Kashmir is a militancy-affected area and implementation of laws like Disturbed Areas Act and Armed Forces Special Power Act are a testimony to this assertion.

“In such docile and fragile conditions, the indulgence of youth in such online video games which are based on blood and violence along with free and mindless use of arms including highly sophisticated armour and artillery creates a wrong precedence and breeds violent thoughts and criminal behaviour in young minds,” the petitioners have said.

The petition states that the game has received tremendous response from teenagers and other tech-savvy youth in the State, who instantly made it a routine to spend hours on the online game.

“The craze went to such an extent that a restaurant on the theme of PUBG game sprang up in the vicinity of Srinagar city,” it states.

The petitioners submitted that the free and unfettered access of young children to online games like PUBG is in clear violation of Article 21 of the Constitution of India guaranteeing the Right to Life to the citizens.

They have prayed that the respondents be directed to ban online access to PUBG over routers and other internet access devices installed within the premises of the universities, higher secondary schools, high schools and primary schools of the three divisions of the State.

