About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 02, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Take effective steps to improve city sanitation, curb dog menace: HC directs SMC

 The High Court on Wednesday directed Srinagar Municipal Commission (SMC) to take effective steps for improving city sanitation and curbing down the menace of stray dogs by reducing the availability of energy rich garbage to stray dogs.
The division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Tashi Rabstan directed Commissioner, SMC to take effective steps for improving city sanitation and curbing down the menace of stray dogs.
The bench recorded the submissions of petitioner counsel Mian Tufail Ahmad, who submitted that the garbage is dumped in and around various schools, hospitals, hotels and centre points of city which is root cause for increasing the menace of stray dogs.
However, SMC counsel Moomin Khan submitted before the court that the steps have been taken to curb down the menace of stray dogs.
With regard to availability of anti-rabies, Counsel representing to Health department, Additional Advocate General, Shah Aamir, informed the court that the same is being procured from the J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited.
“On collection, same is supplied to the department of Health Services and provided to the needy people at Sub District Hospitals and Primary Health Centers,” he informed the Court.
Earlier, Court had sought a “clear-cut action plan” from the SMC to control the dog menace in Srinagar city, where the canine population, as per official estimates, has risen to a whopping 45,000.
The Court had said if there are 40,000 to 45,000 dogs in the Srinagar city as indicated by the SMC, it would be inadequate for such an extremely large number of dogs.
The Court had also directed the Health department to inform it by the next date of hearing about the availability anti-rabies vacancies and human rabies immunoglobulin injections in all dispensaries and hospitals in the state.
The SMC counsel had submitted that some recommendations have been made by the corporation for controlling the menace and a public awareness advertisement in this regard has also been published in a newspaper by the corporation.

Latest News

Mehbooba lashes out at Shiv Sena’s call to ban burqa

Mehbooba lashes out at Shiv Sena’s call to ban burqa

May 01 | Agencies
Tribunal serves show-cause notice to JKLF

Tribunal serves show-cause notice to JKLF

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Man rides donkey to file nomination, booked under Prevention of Cruelt ...

Man rides donkey to file nomination, booked under Prevention of Cruelt ...

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Police launches 24x7 helpline for women in Srinagar

Police launches 24x7 helpline for women in Srinagar

May 01 | Agencies
Dismissed BSF jawan

Dismissed BSF jawan's nomination papers rejected

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Pak holds talks with IMF delegation on bailout package

Pak holds talks with IMF delegation on bailout package

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Naxal attack act of cowardice and desperation: Rajnath

Naxal attack act of cowardice and desperation: Rajnath

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Congress destroyed joint resistance to BJP in JK: PDP

Congress destroyed joint resistance to BJP in JK: PDP

May 01 | Rising Kashmir News
DSEK revokes new school timing in Srinagar Municipal Limits

DSEK revokes new school timing in Srinagar Municipal Limits

May 01 | Riyaz Bhat
15 security personnel, 1 civilian killed in Naxal blast in Maharashtra

15 security personnel, 1 civilian killed in Naxal blast in Maharashtra

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Half of World Heritage glaciers may disappear by 2100: Study

Half of World Heritage glaciers may disappear by 2100: Study

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Naxals torch 25 vehicles of road construction firm in Gadchiroli

Naxals torch 25 vehicles of road construction firm in Gadchiroli

May 01 | Agencies
BJP disapprove Sena

BJP disapprove Sena's demand for ban on Burqas

May 01 | Agencies
PDP betrayed Pulwama people: Omar

PDP betrayed Pulwama people: Omar

May 01 | Javid Sofi
Govt lifts civil traffic restrictions on Bla-Sgr highway

Govt lifts civil traffic restrictions on Bla-Sgr highway

May 01 | RK Online Desk
Two boys injured as shell goes off in Kulgam village

Two boys injured as shell goes off in Kulgam village

May 01 | Agencies
New round of US-Taliban talks to start in Doha: Taliban

New round of US-Taliban talks to start in Doha: Taliban

May 01 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Mughal road opens for one-way traffic

Mughal road opens for one-way traffic

May 01 | RK Online Desk
UN decision on Masood Azhar sanction likely today

UN decision on Masood Azhar sanction likely today

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Man dies after falling from house in Mendhar

Man dies after falling from house in Mendhar

May 01 | Rising Kashmir News
Govt forces detain 19 youth from Pulwama villages

Govt forces detain 19 youth from Pulwama villages

May 01 | Javid Sofi
China may lift its technical hold on Masood Azhar

China may lift its technical hold on Masood Azhar

May 01 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 02, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Take effective steps to improve city sanitation, curb dog menace: HC directs SMC

              

 The High Court on Wednesday directed Srinagar Municipal Commission (SMC) to take effective steps for improving city sanitation and curbing down the menace of stray dogs by reducing the availability of energy rich garbage to stray dogs.
The division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Tashi Rabstan directed Commissioner, SMC to take effective steps for improving city sanitation and curbing down the menace of stray dogs.
The bench recorded the submissions of petitioner counsel Mian Tufail Ahmad, who submitted that the garbage is dumped in and around various schools, hospitals, hotels and centre points of city which is root cause for increasing the menace of stray dogs.
However, SMC counsel Moomin Khan submitted before the court that the steps have been taken to curb down the menace of stray dogs.
With regard to availability of anti-rabies, Counsel representing to Health department, Additional Advocate General, Shah Aamir, informed the court that the same is being procured from the J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited.
“On collection, same is supplied to the department of Health Services and provided to the needy people at Sub District Hospitals and Primary Health Centers,” he informed the Court.
Earlier, Court had sought a “clear-cut action plan” from the SMC to control the dog menace in Srinagar city, where the canine population, as per official estimates, has risen to a whopping 45,000.
The Court had said if there are 40,000 to 45,000 dogs in the Srinagar city as indicated by the SMC, it would be inadequate for such an extremely large number of dogs.
The Court had also directed the Health department to inform it by the next date of hearing about the availability anti-rabies vacancies and human rabies immunoglobulin injections in all dispensaries and hospitals in the state.
The SMC counsel had submitted that some recommendations have been made by the corporation for controlling the menace and a public awareness advertisement in this regard has also been published in a newspaper by the corporation.

News From Rising Kashmir

;