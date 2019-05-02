Take effective steps to improve city sanitation, curb dog menace: HC directs SMC

May 02, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court on Wednesday directed Srinagar Municipal Commission (SMC) to take effective steps for improving city sanitation and curbing down the menace of stray dogs by reducing the availability of energy rich garbage to stray dogs.

The division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Tashi Rabstan directed Commissioner, SMC to take effective steps for improving city sanitation and curbing down the menace of stray dogs.

The bench recorded the submissions of petitioner counsel Mian Tufail Ahmad, who submitted that the garbage is dumped in and around various schools, hospitals, hotels and centre points of city which is root cause for increasing the menace of stray dogs.

However, SMC counsel Moomin Khan submitted before the court that the steps have been taken to curb down the menace of stray dogs.

With regard to availability of anti-rabies, Counsel representing to Health department, Additional Advocate General, Shah Aamir, informed the court that the same is being procured from the J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited.

“On collection, same is supplied to the department of Health Services and provided to the needy people at Sub District Hospitals and Primary Health Centers,” he informed the Court.

Earlier, Court had sought a “clear-cut action plan” from the SMC to control the dog menace in Srinagar city, where the canine population, as per official estimates, has risen to a whopping 45,000.

The Court had said if there are 40,000 to 45,000 dogs in the Srinagar city as indicated by the SMC, it would be inadequate for such an extremely large number of dogs.

The Court had also directed the Health department to inform it by the next date of hearing about the availability anti-rabies vacancies and human rabies immunoglobulin injections in all dispensaries and hospitals in the state.

The SMC counsel had submitted that some recommendations have been made by the corporation for controlling the menace and a public awareness advertisement in this regard has also been published in a newspaper by the corporation.