Take effective measures to safeguard water bodies in JK: Kumar to officials

JAMMU, JANUARY 22:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar, on Tuesday asked the officials to take effective measures for safeguarding water bodies in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to an official, he said this as he convened a meeting to take stock of measures being taken for preservation and conservation of Mansar, Surinsar lakes.
Principal Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Transport Departments Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, Commissioner Secretary Forests Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Secretary Tourism Rigzin Samphel, Principal Chief Conservator Forests Suresh Chugh, Chairmen Pollution Control Board Ravi Kumar Kesar, Chief Wildlife Warden Suresh Kumar and other concerned were present in the meeting, the official added.
With regard to the Department’s plan to safeguard the Mansar and Surinsar Lakes, the meeting had detailed discussion on all the aspects of its conservation and management.
Dr. Samoon apprised the Advisor that measures are being taken for the conservation and protection of the water body as well as the fauna in it. He also said that there is a need to take measures to improve the dissolved oxygen level of the water body.
The Advisor asked the concerned officers to take measures to maintain the glory of the water bodies, besides taking required measures to maintain the ecology and environment safe for all animal species dependent on these water bodies.
He directed the Wildlife Protection Department for taking concrete measures to conserve and protect Turtles that are found in Mansar Lake.
He also stressed on maintaining water quality of Mansar, Surinsar lakes. He called for measures to have an effective sewerage treatment plant in place to stop the inflow of polluted water in the water body.
The officers of State Pollution Control Board were asked to take necessary steps and enforce a strict ban on the use of polythene at the tourist spot.
The Advisor asked Forest, SMDA and Tourism Department to collectively work towards ensuring clean and green environment at the tourist spot and to promote eco-tourism activities in the area.
He also emphasized for conducting regular water quality tests and keeping a check on pollution creating sources, besides conducting public awareness camps regarding the preservation of natural resources, the official added.