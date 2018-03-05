Take care of pets the way you take care of your children: DGP

Chairperson PWWA inaugurates workshop on cruelty against animals
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Mar 04:
A pet fashion show/dog show and a workshop on cruelty against animals, was organized in Gulshan Ground here on Sunday.
Director General of Police Dr. S.P Vaid who was the chief guest inaugurated the pet fashion show/Dog show while IGP, Shafkat Ali Watali was the guest of honour on the occasion.
The workshop on cruelty against animals was inaugurated by Chairperson Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA), Bharti Vaid as chief Guest and IGP Headquarter, Surinder Kumar Gupta was the guest of honour, who delivered a lecture on the subject.
Organized by SUVIDHA- A society for upliftment and value to indigenous Animals, Health and Agriculture, the event was aimed to bring awareness among the people about the pets and their health. The organization is working to improve health of animals and stop cruelty against them.
More than 200 dogs walked the ramp. 1st prize of Rs 10000 was presented to golden retriever kyra owned by Hazel, 2nd prize of Rs. 5000 to Shihtzu owned by Bhargava and 3rd Prize of Rs. 3000 was presented to pug Snoopy owned by Harmeet by the DGP and the Chairperson PWWA. They also presented Mementoes to the organizers and the judges. Besides, more than 50 prizes were given to participants.
On this occasion Dr. Vaid advised the pet lovers to take care of their pets as they take care of their children. He said that the world of pets begins and ends with their masters. He complimented the organizers for organizing the show in Jammu.
Main highlights of the show were free anti rabies vaccine, deworming, ticks treatment and free health check up with sampling for pets. Major emphasis is given to conserve the indigenous breeds. Which are on the verge of extinction, so that more of indigenous breeds are reared or kept as pet. Besides, such events bring people close to animals.
A handout, which contains articles written by veterinarians and writers regarding the pet health, nutrition and their role in human life, was launched on the occasion.
IGP Crime S.A Mujtaba, IGP(Rtd) Gulzar Singh Salathia, SSP Jammu, Vivek Gupta, CO IRP 10th Battalion Randeep Kumar, AIG Welfare PHQ, Abdul Waheed Shah, and AIG Communication PHQ, Manoj Kumar Pandith were present on the occasion.
