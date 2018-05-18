Take advantage of ceasefire, join mainstream: DGP to militants

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 17:
The police chief S P Vaid Thursday said the families of local militants should take advantage of the Government of India (GoI) ceasefire announcement and ask their sons to leave the path of violence.
“Taking advantage of fresh initiative of GOI (Government of India) during Ramzan, families of local militants should urge their sons to leave path of violence and join them to live peacefully. Wish them good luck,” the director general of police (DGP) said today.
The GoI yesterday directed security forces not to launch counter-militancy operations during the Muslim holy month which began today, but said they reserve the right to retaliate if attacked.
The Home Ministry's announcement came two days ahead of Prime Minister NarendraModi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
The ministry said the decision has been taken to help peace-loving Muslims observe Ramadan in a peaceful environment.
However, it clarified that the forces “reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people”.
Vaid had earlier, too, appealed to the families of Kashmiri militants to urge their sons to join mainstream in the past.
About a dozen militants have laid down arms in the valley since last year.
Most of these militants have returned home after appeals by their families.