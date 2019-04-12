Taj says people rejected PDP only Cong, NC, PC in fray

April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior Congress leader and former minister, Taj Mohi-ud-Din on Thursday expressed hope that people will cast the ballots in his party's favour, saying that PDP has been rejected by the people.

In an interview Taj said that it is up to the people to elect their candidate but he hopes people will cast their votes in Congress’s favour.



He said that PDP has been rejected by the people and now, Congress, NC, PC were in the fray.

About parliamentary and Assembly polls, Taj said that people are least interested in Lok Sabha polls, therefore, the voter turnout remains less as compared to the Assembly polls.

Asked about Er Rasheed, Taj said he is a budding leader and has a right to work. KNS