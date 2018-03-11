Taekwondo coach plays foul

Dupes players of lakhs of rupees
Sports Council fails to bust fake certificate racket
Dupes players of lakhs of rupees
Syed RukayaSrinagar, March 09:
In the garb of promoting sports, many fake associations have duped scores of sportspersons of lakhs of rupees while State Sports Council is acting as a mute spectator.
In one of the cases, self-styled Taekwondo coach Muzaffar Sheikh duped many players of lakhs of rupees by taking them to fake National Championship outside the State which were never held.
Sabya Hassan, who was one of the victims, alleged that the coach Muzaffar asked her for Rs 4 lakh during fake trails and competition.
Though Sabya registered a complaint against the coach with Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council (JKSSC), no action has been taken so far.
According to the players, the accused along with his ‘accomplice’ Mansha Bashir run ‘Muzaffar Taekwondo Club’ for the past many years at Gindun Stadium Rajbagh, Srinagar.
“I along with my brother registered with MTC by paying Rs 1000 each. We received training at his club at Sanat Nagar for a month. He had promised to take us to National Taekwondo Championship,” said Sabya.
She said each participant paid Rs 18,000 to Muzaffar for their participation in the Open National Championship which was scheduled to be held at Delhi and Haryana.
He said Muzaffar had assured them and their parents that they would be provided better hotel accommodation.
“But the reality was bitter. When we reached Jammu, we had to spend few nights literally under open sky.”
Sabya said the coach asked her to lend him money for arranging accommodation after participants showed resentment.
“I had a debit card of my mother credited with Rs 40 lakh. Muzaffar asked me to lend Rs 40,000 for the hotel rent and food for more than 40 participants and promised me that he would return it in Kashmir,” she said. “During our training, within four months, Muzaffar borrowed Rs 4 lakh from me. Besides, he also burrowed some amount from other participants.”
However, according to Sabya, no open national event was held in Haryana or in Delhi.
“We were given fake certificates without participating in the championship,” she said.
The victim said the coach did not return any amount despite several insistences.
“Muzaffar was a father-figure to me and I trusted him implicitly. After 6 years, he returned Rs 2.5 lakh but in small installments,” she said.
Sabya said for the outstanding amount of Rs 1.50 lakh, the accused provided them fake cheques of J&K Bank account.
The victim’s family has registered a case against the coach for providing them fake cheques.
Sabya said the coach threatened her of dire consequences if she exposed him.
“He threatened me and my parents through WhatsApp messages if I highlighted the issue,” she said.
Ironically, J&KSSC has not been able to check the illegal clubs who dupe sportsperons in the state.
Recently, many students participated in the open championships that had to pay huge amount of money to local organizers for travelling and boarding costs.
Another senior player Auzab Yaqoob also alleged that Muzaffar had duped many players in the past.
“The coach charged me Rs 30,000 during training and camping,” he said.
Divisional Sports Officer, Kashmir, JKSSC, Nuzhat Ara told Rising Kashmir that they cannot stop any person from running the club.
“Muzaffar is just a player who along with Mansha runs MTC,” she said. “We can’t stop anyone from running any club or association and will form a committee to ascertain the facts.”
rukayasyed@gmail.com
0 Comment(s)