Table Tennis tournament concludes at Islamia College

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Table Tennis tournament for the staff members came to a close on Saturday afternoon at Islamia College T T Hall.
Sixteen 16 staff members including principal and Alumini staff took part in the in the tournament.
Prof. Zahoor Ahmed Jhat of the electronics department of the college won the tournament. In the finals Prof. Zahoor defeated Prof. Aijaz Ahmed Bhat by 3 games to one with the scores of 25:23, 21:19, 17:21, 21:13.
At the end, Principal gave away trophies to the winner and the runner up of the tournament.
Speaking on the occasion, principal congratulated all the participants. The college staff thanked the principal for conducting the tournament for the staff. The tournament was organised by Depatment of Physical Education of the college and Islamia College Alumini Association sponsored the awards and trophies.