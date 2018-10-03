About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Table Tennis tournament 2018 concludes at Kargil

Rising Kashmir News

KARGIL, OCTOBER 02:

Table Tennis Tournament 2018 today concluded at Kargil in which large number players participated in the categories of Under 19 and Under 17.
The concluding function was presided over by District Youth Services and Sports Officer (DYSSO) Kargil Mohd Hussain Rehnuma.
Addressing the gathering, the DYSSO praised the players for exhibiting their talent during the tournament. He also highlighted the achievements of YSS department during the current fiscal.
Later, the DYSSO Kargil distributed prizes and certificates among the winners.
Assistant Director, Sports Authority of India Special Area Games Centre Kargil, Satish Kumar, who was the Guest of the Honour and other officials were also present on the occasion.

 

