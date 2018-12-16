TAAK welcomes extension of flight timings at Srinagar, Jammu airports

Srinagar, December 15, 2018
Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) has welcomed the announcement of extending flight timings at Srinagar and Jammu airports terming it a positive development viz a viz Kashmir tourism.
In a statement, TAAK President Ashfaq Sidiq Dug said with the start of late evening flight operations they are hopeful of increase in the tourist footfall.
“Extension of flight timings has been a long pending demand of our Association which has finally been met,” said Dug in the statement.
TAAK President said once the summer sets in, the watch hours should be further extended so as to encash on the availability of night slot timings to other airlines wishing to operate in early or late hours.
“This not only will give a major flip to the footfall in weekend tourism but also encourage and compliment the MICE tourism segment as well.”
TAAK President further pointed that better connectivity will increase tourist traffic to Kashmir many a fold which will further boost the growth of tourism and hospitality sector of the state.
TAAK also reiterated its demand for the up-gradation of Instrument landing system (ILS) at Srinagar Airport at the earliest.
“We hope the decision taken by the government is followed in letter and spirit.”