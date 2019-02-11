TAAK sets out for tourism promotional campaign to Bangkok

To showcase J&K at Incredible India Tourism Roadshow, Thai International Travel Fair
Srinagar:
Travel Agents Association of Kashmir in collaboration with the department of tourism Kashmir has set out for a tourism promotional campaign to Bangkok.
The delegation TAAK is led by its President Ashfaq Siddiq Dug who will be holding several meeting with the travel and tour bodies in Bangkok and Suchitra Durai Republic of India High Commission in Bangkok, President Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA) Thanapol Cheewarattanaporn and others to apprise them about the tourism potential of the J&K State.
A delegation of office bearers, ex officios and general members will be participating in the travel marketing campaigns.
Ashfaq Siddiq said Kashmir has received good tourist inflow from Southeast Asia and further marketing in these countries boost foreign tourist inflow.
“The tourist from the countries like Malaysia and Thailand is very encouraging. We have been making correspondences with the President of TTAA who is very keen to promote Kashmir,” he said.
Notably, TAAK has also collaborated with Indian Embassy in Bangkok for its “Incredible India Tourism Roadshow” programme which will attract hundreds of the travel agents from Bangkok.
During the show, TAAK President will deliver keynote address and showcase J&K State’s tourism products.
On the sidelines of the roadshow, TAAK will also participate in the 24th Thai International Travel Fair (TITF) 2019, the largest tourism event of Thailand being held during the same period from 13-17 February, 2019 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.
The fair is being organized by the Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA) in collaboration with Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). The TITF is expected to draw 1,100 exhibitors and 400,000 visitors.
Last year also TAAK organized Ambassadors Meet at New Delhi which helped promote JK at global level. Many ambassadors visited Kashmir and promoted the State’s tourism products.