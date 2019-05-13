TAAK remembers Manzoor Siddiq on his 2nd death anniversary

May 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) has expressed heartfelt tribute on the second death anniversary of Manzoor Siddiq who passed away on 13 May 2017 while holding the association’s president post.

In a statement, President TAAK Ashfaq Siddiq said his absence is a void in J&K state’s tourism industry.

“We miss our past president who was our guide and mentor very badly. His was a guiding force to all the tourism sector and his services will always be remembered,” said Ashfaq.

While paying tributes to Manzoor Siddiq, TAAK said he was the pioneer in organising shows on road in Ahmedabad besides taking bold steps for the promotion of the tourism industry.

Secretary General TAAK Farooq Kuthoo said Manzoor Siddiq has left a legacy of tirelessly working for the promotion of the tourism sector which is difficult to emulate.

“His absence is deeply felt by TAAK members in particular and people associated with tourism sector in general. He was single handedly able to do many promotional activities and commanded huge influence within and outside the State. His untimely death has created a huge void in tourism sector,” said Kuthoo.