TAAK promotes Kashmir at Bangkok

Organizes travel show, participates in Thai international travel fair
Bangkok, Feb 16:
Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) in collaboration with the Department of Tourism Kashmir and Indian Embassy to Thailand held a travel show at Bangkok to promote J&K tourism products.
Indian Ambassador to Thailand Suchitra Durai who was the chief guest on the occasion spoke at length about the potential of J&K’s tourism and urged the Thai travel agents to promote JK, which, she said, is known for its scenic beauty.
Suchitra Durai who is also Permanent representative of India to United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) praised the hospitality of Kashmiris and said the places like Gulmarg are must visit destinations for every traveller.
President TAAK Ashfaq Siddiq Dug before delivering his detailed presentation screened the tourism department’s ‘Warmest Place on Earth’ film with English subtitles.
In his presentation, Ashfaq informed the gathering about all the tourism products, popular destinations, cuisine, culture, and heritage and adventure products of the State.
Founder President TAAK Rauf Ahmad Tramboo also gave a detailed presentation on the J&K's tourism products especially on adventure sector.
During the travel show, many short movies of the department on destinations like Dal Lake, Gulmarg, city bridges, Aharbal, Verinag and some activities based movies like heli-skiing, paragliding, cycling were also screened which mesmerized the audience. Films on Ladakh were also screened on the occasion.
Later, TAAK also released its 11th Edition of the Member Directory.
Many travellers from Thailand who had recently visited Kashmir shared their experiences on the stage. One of the travellers, Somcharoen came on the dais and shared her experiences in Kashmir and also screened the short movie on her visits to Kashmir, which made audience spellbound.
On the occasion, TAAK distributed department’s publicity material of all the three regions of the State to the visitors.
Earlier, TAAK also participated in the Thai International Travel Fair in which members promoted JK and also conducted B2B networking. They also met Tourism Ministry officials at Indian Tourism Pavilion and exchanged information on State’s tourism scenario.
TAAK also held one-o-one meeting with Suchitra Durai in which TAAK President Ashfaq Siddiq Dug, Vice President Habibullah Pandow, Founder President Rauf A Tramboo, Secretary General Farooq A Kuthoo besides other members apprised her and senior officials at Indian Embassy about tourism promotional campaigns and infrastructure development taking place in JK. The officials also desired to have regular travel shows dedicated to Kashmir tourism in Thailand.