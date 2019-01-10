TAAK President Bereaved

Srinagar January 9:
Wife of G M Dug, a prominent hotelier and the owner of Hotel Pine Grove and Hotel Taj, and the mother of Ashfaq Siddiq Dug, President Travel Agents Association of Kashmir( TAAK) passed away on Wednesday afternoon after brief illness. Large gathering of people from all walks of the life especially from travel and hospitality sector, trade and business community, civil society members attended her Namaz-e-Janaza at her residence at old Gagribal Road, Boulevard. She was laid to rest at 5:30 pm their ancestral grave yard behind Masjid Gazali on Kathi Darwaza-Nawhatta road.
Her Rasme -e- Chahrum will be observed on Saturday at 11 AM
Travel and Tourism bodies have expressed condolences to the Dug family on her sad demise and prayed for the departed soul.
TAAK expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of mother of their president Ashfaq Siddiq Dug.
In a statement, TAAK prayed for the eternal peace for departed soul and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family. TAAK also prayed for the courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
Chapter President Indian Association of Tour Operators Abdul Khaliq Wangnoo also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the GM Dug and prayed for the departed soul.
Chapter President of Travel Agents Association of India Zahoor Qari, in a message, condoled the demise of the wife of GM Dug and expressed profound grief and sorrow over her demise. He expressed deepest sympathies with the bereaved families.
Travel Agents Society of Kashmir (TASK) also extended condolences to the GM Dug and Ashfaq Siddiq Dug. They prayed for the departed soul and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family at this sad loss.
Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Alliance (JKTA) has also expressed grief over the demise of the wife of their Past Chairman GM Dug and mother of its EC Member Ashfaq Siddiq Dug.
In a statement, JKTA expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed Jannat-ul-Firdous for the departed soul.
Association of Kashmir Tour Operators also extended deepest condolences to GM Dug and Ashfaq Siddiq Dug.