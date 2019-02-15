TAAK participates in Thai International Travel Fair, Bangkok

Bangkok, Feb 14:
Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) participated in the Thai International Travel Fair 2019 at Bangkok in which 20 of its members participated.
TAAK led by its President Ashfaq Siddiq Dug visited pavilion of Ministry of Tourism Government of India and interacted with the officials and informed them about tourism promotional activities being conducted by the department of tourism and and TAAK.
TAAK met Assistant Director India Tourism GoI based in Singapore, Sudeshna Ramkumar, President Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA) Thanapol Cheewaratanaporn, TTAA Secretary General Tassanee Kiatkchornchai, and officials of Tourism Ministry GoI at Thai International Travel Fair.
TAAK President Ashfaq Sidiq Dug, Ex Officio Rauf Tramboo also presented Shawl, Samawar and Saffron to the officials and TTAA president and Secretary General.
The TAAK members apprised them about the tourism products of the JK State which TTAA members assured to promote.
TAAK members also visited the stalls of other counties and distributed the publicity material of the J&K tourism department highlighting all tourism products of the State.
TAAK will also participate in the road show on Friday at Bangkok which is being conducted with the active support from the department of tourism Kashmir.