TAAK meets Malaysian High Commissioner to India

Published at November 20, 2018 12:49 AM 0Comment(s)240views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:


 A delegation of Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) also met the High Commissioner Dato Hidayat Abdul Hamid in which the Ambassador assured the delegation assured to persuade the citizens of his country to visit paradise on earth.
Excellency who was here on a holiday with his family was touched by the beauty and local hospitality of Kashmir.
The Ambassador also expressed his willingness to visit Kashmir at Ambassadors’ Meet which was conducted by Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) in collaboration with the department of Tourism, J & K Government at New Delhi on February 1.
Many high Commissioners and diplomats including the Malaysian Ambassador had attended the event and had expressed their desire to visit Kashmir.
TAAK delegation in one to one interaction requested HE to help Kashmir industry which was in deep distress in domestic market due to negative media publicity and bad politics played by some political parties for their vested interests.
The Ambassador assured TAAK delegates of his utmost support and assured to promote Kashmir among his countrymen.
Delegation was headed by President Ashfaq Sidiq Dug. Other office bearers who participated in the meeting are Habibullah Pandove (Vice President) Farooq Kuthoo (Secretary General) , Showkat Khankashi ( Joint Secretary) and Abdul Ahad Tantray ( Chief Organizer).

