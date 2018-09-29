TAAK introduces Manzoor Sidiq Memorial Award

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) in the honor of its past president Late Manzoor Sidiq introduced an award on his name given to the person for outstanding contribution in the field of tourism sector.
TAAK in its 10th Annual General Meeting on Thursday gave away Manzoor Sidiq Memorial Award for the year 2017 posthumously to prominent travel agent Nazir A Bakshi which his son Iqbal Bakshi received from Secretary Tourism Rigzin Samphle who was the chief guest on the occasion.
Noted hotelier G M Dug was also conferred with the Manzoor Sidiq Memorial Award for the year 2018.
Mazoor Sidiq was MD of York International Travels and took over as the president of TAAK in September 2015.
Manzoor was also founding member of Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Owners Federation and was highly regarded as one of the great leaders in tourism industry.
He led TAAK members to many tourism promotional campaigns during his tenure as its President.
President TAAK Ashfaq Sidiq said the award was introduced owing to Manzoor Sidiq’s exemplary contribution to the tourism sector in general and to TAAK in particular.
“Manzoor Shab was at the forefront in the promotion of tourism of the State especially of Kashmir region. He has worked tirelessly to attract tourists from across India to Kashmir despite adverse conditions here. He was always innovative in his ideas to promote tourism and came up with out of the box solutions to problems that beleaguered tourism sector.”
During its 10thAGM, TAAK also introduced President’s Award that it gives to its member who has worked tirelessly for the association and for the promotion of tourism sector.
M Shafi Jan was given the President's award at the hands of Secretary Tourism during the AGM.
TAAK also gave away awards to its members for their promotional activities during the road show it organised at Rajkot in 2017 and also for the members who helped in organising Ambassadors Meet in New Delhi in 2018.
The recipients were honoured for their outstanding contribution to the growth and development Kashmir tourism.
Director SKICC Javad Bakshi, Deputy Director Kashmir Masrat Hashim and Deputy Director Publicity Reyaz Ahmad Shah were also present on the occasion. The heads from travel, hotels and houseboat associations also attended the AGM.