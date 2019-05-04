TAAK expresses gratitude

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) would like to express its gratitude to Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) for having issued immediate directions for the verification of establishments including hotels which have been recommended for closure by the JKPCB as was carried in the news item of daily Rising Kashmir.

“We are afraid that the recommendations made by the board unfortunately appeared to be the reflection of opinionated observation and motivated impressions.”

While exercising fine sense of judgment, TAAK said Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir has effectively brought about a major relief within the tourism industry and associated sectors which presently are going through the toughest and challenging times.