TAAK condoles demise of Tramboo's Mother

May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) has condoled the demise of mother of its founder President Rauf .A. Tramboo.

She breathed her last today at 11:00 AM today after a prolonged illness.

TAAK EC and general members participated in her Nimazi Jinaza at 3.45 pm near his residence Bota Shah Mohalla , LaL Bazar.

President TAAK Ashfaq Siddiq Dug along with other office bearers visited Tramboo's residence to offer their heartfelt condolences.

They offered prayers for the eternal peace to the departed soul and also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family at this hour of grief.

Meanwhile, Association of Kashmir Tour Operators (AKTO) has also condoled the demise of mother of Rauf A Tramboo.

In a condolence message, AKTO Chairman Nazir A Mir has conveyed its heartfelt condolence to Rauf A Tramboo and expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family. He also prayed for the departed soul.



