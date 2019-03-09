TAAK condoles Danial on his father’s demise

March 09, 2019 |

Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) has condoled the demise of Mir Saliq Mansoor, father of its EC Member Mir Danial.

TAAK EC member participated in the Namaz-e-Jinaza of the deceased and also visited bereaved family to pay condolences and express sympathy with them.

TAAK also held separate condolence meeting where in they prayed for the eternal peace for the departed soul. They also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family at this hour of grief.