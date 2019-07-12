TAAI-JK Chapter hails Navin

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) – JK Chapter has congratulated Navin Kumar Choudhary for taking over as Administrative Secretary for Tourism Department.

In a statement, Chairman TAAI – JK Chapter Zahoor Qari said Navin Kumar’s appointment with the department will give boost to the tourism sector of the State.

Qari said the tourism sector is in dire need of aggressive multipronged promotional campgain across all formats to attract tourists to the State.

“We are hopeful that under the dynamic leadership of Navin Kumar Choudhary, tourism sector will receive a major fillip,” siad Qari.

TAAI-JK Chapter Chairman furthre said they would provide every support to the officer for taking the touirsm sector to newer heights.

He said the travel and hospitality sector wishes to see J&K’s promotioanl campgains on social medai, TV commercials, natioanl and international media to project J&K not ony as best best safest tourist destination.

Qari, however, said travel trade is also facing lot of intrinsic issues which he hopes would be adressed on priority basis by Administrative Secretary so as to streamline this sector.