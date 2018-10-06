About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

TAAI-JK Chapter condoles Tuman’s demise

Srinagar, Oct 5:

 Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) JK Chapter has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Mohammad Azim Tuman who passed away on Thursday morning.
TAAI-JK Chapter Chairman Zahoor Qari said Tuman was highly regarded in the tourism industry and was at the forefront in the mitigation of the problems being faced by the houseboat owners.
TAAI JK Chapter also paid rich tributes to Tuman and offered condolences to the bereaved family.
Zahoor Qari said Tuman was a great man with great vision who played a pivotal role in the promotion of tourism industry of Kashmir.
“He will always be remembered as a great tourism player.”

