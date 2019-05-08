T20 Premier Cricket Tournament concludes at Zakura Campus, KU

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

T-20 Premier Cricket Tournament organized by Sheikh –ul-Alam Boys hostel Zakura Campus University of Kashmir concluded amidst lot of fanfare at Sports ground Zakura Campus KU on Monday.

Director CCAS and Provost Boys hostel Prof. G.N. Khaki was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony during which wardens of boys hostels Dr. Sheikh Javaid, Dr. Mehraj and Dr. Yahya were also present.

A total of 12 teams participated in the tournament from different hostels and departments of the University.

The final match was played between Institute of Technology Zakura Campus and Sheikh –ul-Alam boys hostel block- A. The thrilling final match was won by Institute of Technology Zakura Campus by 4 runs

During the concluding ceremony man of the match and man of the series awards was also given to the players besides medals to all the winning and runner up players.

According to the organizers of the tournament the purpose of conducting the tournament is to inculcate the sports culture among the talented students of the University which will help them to build strong foundation both physically and mentally.