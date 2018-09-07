About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

T20 Knockout Cricket Tournament begins at Khanabal

Published at September 07, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Anantnag, September 06:

Under youth outreach programme, the Government Degree College, (Boys) Anantnag today organized a T-20 knockout cricket tournament at Khanabal.
The DDC, Anantnag, Mohammad Younis Malik who was the chief guest on the occasion interacted with the players of GDC, Anantnag and GDC, Shopian. He said that district administration is providing every possible support to the youth for participation in sports and other activities.
The Principal GDC, Anantnag who inaugurated the tournament said that 13 teams from the Kashmir division colleges are participating in the T-20 knockout tournament – 2018. The college has also organized Mirzagalib cricket tournament of 142 teams of the district and 58 cricket matches have been played so far and the college will also organize inter college Kawali competition which will be started from 8th September, 2018.

 

