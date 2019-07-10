T20 Cricket Tournament held at LEH

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The year 2019, marks the 20th anniversary of Kargil Victory.

A defense statement said, as part of nationwide celebrations, a T20 cricket tournament was organized in Leh-Ladakh region to honour the brave hearts of the Kargil War and to evoke feelings of nationalism and patriotism through the most popular sport of the country.

The tournament saw participation of six teams. Three teams from Indian Army, one team each from Air force Station Leh, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and a local club from Ladakh region.

The league matches were played between 5 July to 8 July and the final match was held on Tuesday at Nawang Dorjey stadium, Leh.

To add colour to the event, match between a team of veterans of Leh-Ladakh and a team of Serving Army officers, captained by Lt Gen YK Joshi, GOC Fire & Fury Corps was played. The team of veterans of Leh-Ladakh defeated the team of Serving Army officers by one run.

In the finals of the tournament, the team from Trishul Division was adjudged the champion after beating Fire and Fury Corps team in a keenly contested match.

The cricket tournament was a crowd puller and was attended by a huge audience from the region.

It was heartening to see the teams participate with zeal and enthusiasm, displaying high quality of sportsmen spirit.

Lt Gen YK Joshi, lauded the spirit with which the Tournament was played and hoped that this will serve as a great source of inspiration, for budding cricketers of Leh-Ladakh and defence personnel serving in the region.