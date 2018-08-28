T10 Tennis Ball Cricket Championship begins at Saloosa Kreeri

Saloosa, August 27:
T 10 Tennis Ball Cricket Championship kicked off on Monday during which the inaugural match was played between Young Boys Sports Club Saloosa and Government High School Saloosa at High School Ground Saloosa Kreeri.
Young sports defeated High School Saloosa by 10 runs and Jamsheed Ahmad of Young sports, who scored 30 runs and took 3 wickets, was declared man of the match for his all-round performance.
Headmaster Government High School Saloosa, Haji Altaf Ahmad was the Chief Guest while Physical Education Master, Bupinder Singh was Guest of Honour.
The guests presented mementoes and certificates among the participants.
On the occasion, Showket Shah and Aashiq Kreeri of Alert India News were also felicitated for best reporting in the field of sports.
The Championship is organised by J&K Heetball Association in collaboration with Baramulla Heetball Association.