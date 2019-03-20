Syrian refugee father, son buried as NZ funerals begin

March 20, 2019 | AFP/Press Trust of India

A Syrian refugee and his son were buried in New Zealand on Wednesday in the first funerals of those killed in the twin mosque massacre as Kiwis braced for days of emotional farewells following the mass slayings.

An Australian white supremacist gunned down 50 Muslim worshippers at two mosques in the southern city of Christchurch last Friday in a killing spree that he live-streamed and which has sparked global revulsion.

Hundreds of mostly Muslim mourners gathered Wednesday morning at a cemetery not far from Linwood Mosque, the second of the two places of worship targeted.

There they prayed and laid to rest Khalid Mustafa and his 15-year-old son Hamza, their names broadcast over a loudspeaker.

The family arrived last year as refugees from the Syrian maelstrom only to find tragedy in a land where they had sought sanctuary. Khalid, 44, and Hamza were shot dead at the Al Noor Mosque, the first attack site.

Khalid leaves behind a wife, daughter and son Zaid, 13, who was wounded in the shootings but survived.

In a powerful scene, Zaid sat in a wheelchair, his hands held aloft as he prayed alongside rows of mourners.

Jamil El-Biza, who came from the Sydney area to attend the funerals, told AFP that Zaid said at the graves of his brother and father: "I shouldn't be standing in front of you. I should be lying beside you."

Also attending was Abdul Aziz, an Afghan refugee who confronted the gunman at Linwood Mosque.

He was embraced by many mourners. Alabi Lateef, who also confronted the shooter at Linwood Mosque, told AFP he and others helped prepare the Mustafas for burial according to Islamic tradition.

"I helped wash the bodies yesterday," he told AFP.

In a sign of the lingering tensions, mourners said the PA system at the funeral broadcast a message announcing proper evacuation procedure from the venue in the event of an emergency.

The grief of Muslim families has been compounded by the failure of authorities to hand bodies to families in time for a speedy burial as required under Islam.

Only six of the 50 victims have been returned so far. Police commissioner Mike Bush said that the process had been slow because of the need to identify victims conclusively to avoid hindering the prosecution.

But he pledged authorities were working to expedite procedures and that he expects to return the majority of remains to families by Wednesday evening.

"It would be unforgivable to return the wrong body to a family," Bush said in a statement.