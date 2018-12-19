Synchronize curriculum with market trends, tech advances: Advisor Ganai to JKBOSE

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 18
: Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, on Tuesday asked the JK Board of School Education authorities to synchronize the curriculum with market trends and technological advancements.
According to an official, he said this as he chaired a meeting to review the functioning of Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) with special emphasis on framing of curriculum and content of textbooks published by it.
The meeting was attended by Chairperson JKBOSE Prof Veena Pandita, Secretary School Education Ajit Kumar Sahu, Director School Education Department Jammu Anuradha Gupta, Secretary JKBOSE Riyaz Ahmad, State Project Director Samagra Shiksha Tufail Matto, CEO Jammu J K Sudan, Members of Academic Committee Prof. Rakesh Gupta, Shafqat Chib, Rajni Kotwal, and other senior officers of School Education and JKBOSE, the official added.
He said that the meeting was informed that the JKBOSE has introduced regional languages viz Dogri, Gojri, Pahari, Kashmiri, Punjabi and Bhoti as optional subjects from Ist standard.
Further, it was informed that JKBOSE has introduced various frontline subjects like Bio-Technology, Information Practices, Computer Science, Bio-Chemistry, Functional English, Applied Mathematics, Entrepreneurship, Tour Travel and Hotel Management, Microbiology, Public Administration etc at 2 level, said the official.
The Advisor appreciated the initiatives taken by JKBOSE in developing the textual material as per national standards. He also highlighted the importance of Regional languages at the elementary and secondary level.
He directed for formulating an Academic Committee which will work for the formulation of policy regarding the regional languages at School level and its implementation in letter and spirit from class 5th onwards. He asked to include science concept and general topics in regional language books.
He also emphasized that NCERT textbooks should be made as the base for developing the textual material by JKBOSE.
Reviewing the content produced by the Board, the Advisor said the books prepared and published should be able to connect a student with latest market trends. He also directed the concerned to ensure flawless, quality and eye-catching printing of textbooks.
He said that the present era being the age of computers should be introduced as one of the compulsory subjects at some stage of school level as per the convenience of the students.
Secretary School Education AK Sahualso suggested for computer-aided learning so as to acquaint the students with the basics of computer language.
The Advisor asked the Secretary School Education Department to constitute an Expert Committee to look into the issues pertaining to the teaching of Mathematics and come up with a comprehensive plan of action for capacity building of the teachers.
He directed that vocational education, simple mathematics and science in place of General Mathematics should be an option for low performing students at secondary and higher secondarylevels.
He asked Samagra Shiksha and SIE authorities to intensify teachers training on modern lines by using the new methodology and latest technology so that the master trainers could propagate the same quality down the line.
He further asked to start the exercise of telecasting and uploading the subject based lectures of best resource persons on the television and website for the convenience of students.
Ganai also directed Director School Education Jammu to provide Urdu teachers in District Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur so that students of these areas may be able to read the official language of the State, the official added.